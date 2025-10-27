Muslim outfits criticise Kerala govt for joining PM SHRI, accuse it of yielding to BJP agenda

MALAPPURAM: Muslim organisations have come out strongly against the state government for signing an MoU to join the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme, accusing it of yielding to BJP’s education agenda. The strongest criticism came from Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, through its mouthpiece Suprabhatam.
The publication questioned how such a major political decision was taken without the knowledge of the ruling front or even the ministers concerned.
The daily pointed out that senior CPM leaders, including national secretary M A Baby, were unaware of the signing until six days after it was done. “When the CPI expressed its disagreement, M A Baby told the public that action would be taken after discussion, but he did not know that the agreement had already been signed six days earlier.
He had taught Left intellectuals that Modi’s not-so-new National Education Policy (NEP) was part of a saffronisation agenda. He even made Riyas write a note on the 15 dangers of NEP. The minister who once swore never to sign anything aligned with the RSS agenda now asks what is wrong with the NEP,” the Suprabhatam editorial stated.
The paper also questioned CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam’s stand, saying: “What will Binoy Viswam do now? Although he succeeded Kanam Rajendran, who once shook the first Pinarayi government, Binoy may not follow that path. There is concern that he may not even be able to speak out.”
Meanwhile, a discussion organised by the Wisdom Youth State Committee in Areekode warned against efforts to silence Muslim voices by branding them communal.
“Labelling Muslim identity and customs as communal or Talibanist is part of an attempt to establish saffron politics in Kerala. Society must strongly resist moves to saffronise education through the PM SHRI scheme,” it noted.