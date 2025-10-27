Muslim outfits criticise Kerala govt for joining PM SHRI, accuse it of yielding to BJP agenda

MALAPPURAM: Muslim organisations have come out strongly against the state government for signing an MoU to join the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme, accusing it of yielding to BJP’s education agenda. The strongest criticism came from Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, through its mouthpiece Suprabhatam.

The publication questioned how such a major political decision was taken without the knowledge of the ruling front or even the ministers concerned.

The daily pointed out that senior CPM leaders, including national secretary M A Baby, were unaware of the signing until six days after it was done. “When the CPI expressed its disagreement, M A Baby told the public that action would be taken after discussion, but he did not know that the agreement had already been signed six days earlier.