One killed, 49 injured as tourist bus overturns in Kerala's Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: A woman passenger died and 49 others were injured after a tourist bus lost control and overturned at Cheenkallel here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu, a native of Peravoor in Iritty, Kannur district.

According to the police, all passengers were from Iritty and were returning home after visiting Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the bus, while negotiating a curve on the MC Road stretch near Cheenkallel Church, lost control, overturned, and crashed into a tree.

All 49 passengers on board were taken to a private hospital in Monippally and the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Sindhu, who was rushed to Monippally, succumbed to her injuries.

Police said around 18 passengers sustained serious injuries, though their condition is stable.

The overturned bus was later removed using a crane to clear the traffic disruption.

Kuravilangadu police have registered a case against the driver, Vinod, for negligent driving and causing death by accident.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added.