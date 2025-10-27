PM SHRI row: CPI’s opposition fraternal friction, says Kerala Education Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising concerns and criticisms from different corners regarding the state government’s acceptance of the PM-SHRI scheme, General Education Minister V Sivankutty termed CPI’s opposition on the issue as “fraternal” friction.

“CPI is a brotherly party. Raising one’s concern about a matter is part of democratic practice. Sometimes, brothers have friction among themselves,” Sivankutty said during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Stating that the Centre has always been of the opinion that NEP need not be completely implemented in the state, he said Union secretary for school education and literacy Sanjay Kumar’s remark about the state becoming a signatory to PM-SHRI also reflects that stand.

“The state has the freedom to move ahead with its own education policy, which the memorandum of understanding does not bar,” the minister said.

Sivankutty also said that the state government has studied the examples of other states where the scheme has been implemented, reiterating that no change will be made in the syllabus as part of the scheme.

“Just because the MoU has been signed, it doesn’t mean that we cannot do anything else afterwards,” he said, clarifying that both the state and the Centre can have discussions about changes and even approach the court if needed.