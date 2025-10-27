PM SHRI row: CPI’s opposition fraternal friction, says Kerala Education Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising concerns and criticisms from different corners regarding the state government’s acceptance of the PM-SHRI scheme, General Education Minister V Sivankutty termed CPI’s opposition on the issue as “fraternal” friction.
“CPI is a brotherly party. Raising one’s concern about a matter is part of democratic practice. Sometimes, brothers have friction among themselves,” Sivankutty said during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Stating that the Centre has always been of the opinion that NEP need not be completely implemented in the state, he said Union secretary for school education and literacy Sanjay Kumar’s remark about the state becoming a signatory to PM-SHRI also reflects that stand.
“The state has the freedom to move ahead with its own education policy, which the memorandum of understanding does not bar,” the minister said.
Sivankutty also said that the state government has studied the examples of other states where the scheme has been implemented, reiterating that no change will be made in the syllabus as part of the scheme.
“Just because the MoU has been signed, it doesn’t mean that we cannot do anything else afterwards,” he said, clarifying that both the state and the Centre can have discussions about changes and even approach the court if needed.
Earlier in the day, Sivankutty had said that the state decided to become a signatory to the PM-SHRI scheme only to prevent the loss of central funds worth Rs 1,500 crore.
At the same time, LDF ally CPI has not softened its stand on the issue, with its ministers refusing to make an affirmative statement.
Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the party has not gone back on its opposition to the scheme. Revenue Minister K Rajan refused to respond to the developments while Agriculture Minister P Prasad said every state that becomes a signatory to the scheme will have to function as a showcase of the scheme.
“This means that we will have to implement the Sangh parivar agenda,” the minister said at a public function in Alappuzha.
On Monday, the CPM state secretariat will meet to discuss the PM-SHRI issue. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also attend the meeting, sources said.
CM returns to state, talks on PM SHRI likely
T’Puram: With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returning to the state after his foreign tour, there are prospects of conciliatory talks between the CPM and CPI over the PM SHRI project. The CPI is against the implementation of the project, citing that it is part of the National Education Policy, which does not align with the Leftist principles.
On Monday, the CM will inaugurate the valedictory function of the 79th Punnapra Vayalar Martyrs Day observance, which will be attended by senior CPM and CPI leaders. The CPI’s state executive will also meet in Alappuzha, where the PM SHRI issue will be discussed and the party’s further course of action will be decided.