Sabarimala gold missing case: Former TDB officials to be interrogated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) will interrogate more former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case on Monday and Tuesday.

The accused, including former Sabarimala executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar and former TDB secretary Jayasree, will be summoned for questioning as the police custody of key accused Unnikrishnan Potti expires by October 30, sources said. The SIT plan, sources added, is to question the accused in Potti’s presence.

Sudheesh and Jayasree allegedly aided former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu, who has been arrested, in the subterfuge. Sudheesh is accused of trying to conceal the fact that the dwarapalaka idols and the door frames were gold-plated and instead mentioning them as copper sheets in official records. Jayasree has been accused of tweaking the TDB order allowing Potti to take the sheets for repair.

The investigation so far has revealed Potti had diverted a part of the amount collected for Sabarimala for personal use, said sources.