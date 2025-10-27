Stakeholders to shape Kerala's higher education quality with 'ZEST'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, academically-inclined industry and community leaders, non teaching staff, alumni and parents will have a major say in improving the overall quality of various institutions under the state higher education department.

The State Level Quality Assurance Cell (SLQAC) -Kerala under the higher education department has come up with a mechanism at the institution-level named ZEST (Zeal-pool for Excellence Synergy and Transformation) to generate fresh concepts and unfiltered ideas from various stakeholders for quality enhancement that may not emerge from a formal structure.

All institutions under the higher education department presently have robust Internal Quality Assurance Cells (IQACs). The proposed ZEST will be established across the state in a phased manner and will act as the first orbit of thoughts and vibrancy around the IQAC, which is the mandated nucleus of all the quality enhancement efforts.

According to MA Lal, Director of SLQAC-Kerala, ZEST will be a volunteer driven group, the structure of which will remain flexible and fluid, so that it retains its non-mandated and vibrant nature. The quality assurance collective of volunteers from various sectors will work to support the IQAC.The combined efforts of both IQAC and ZEST are expected to vastly improve the performance of higher educational institutions in accreditation mechanisms and ranking frameworks.