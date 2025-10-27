Thrissur Zoological Park: Close encounters of the ‘wild’ kind

THRISSUR: It’s a jungle out there, and you are invited!
Fancy watching a tiger strut its stuff or a giraffe stroll around your ‘neck’ of the woods? If that’s something up your alley, look no further than the Thrissur Zoological Park Wildlife Conservation & Research Centre. The Puthur facility, which is slated for soft opening on Tuesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, promises to be an ideal destination for nature and animal lovers -- and all those in search of a ‘wild’ time.
Designed by Jon Coe, the zoological park will be India’s first designer zoo – spread over 336 acres in a forest-like atmosphere. The landscape-immersive approach of the legendary Australian zoo designer promises to be more liberating for animals and a not-to be-missed experience for visitors. And, the animals seem to be cosying up to their new surroundings. Hemu, one of the tigers, can’t stop surveying his territory -- with its spacious enclosure and multiple hideouts.
Though Peechi and Ramavarmapuram were also considered for the park, the lot fell on Puthur owing to its thriving bamboo cover and surrounding hills, which are an extension of the Western Ghats.
“Jon visited Puthur in 2012. He was very happy with the location and said it would be appropriate in providing a natural habitat for the animals. His design incorporates the hills and valleys and makes use of the terrain to the benefit of the animals,” says M Peethambaran, secretary of the Friends of Zoo, an environmental group.
When deer died in large numbers at the old zoo in Thrissur, it was Friends of Zoo that played a major role in exerting pressure on successive governments to set up the park in Puthur.
In keeping with the the landscape, Jon designed the space with utmost care. Instead of cages, he introduced trenches and transparent glass to separate enclosures from the paths of visitors.
The park has 23 enclosures and will host 70 species of animals including those endemic to the Western Ghats, such as the Nilgiri tahr, and several from aborad, including the giraffe and the common eland.
“All the animals from Thrissur Zoo are being shifted to Puthur. As the number of deer at the zoological park will be limited to 70, the remaining ones from the old zoo will be shifted to the deer safari park being developed here,” said Revenue Minister K Rajan. He added that KSRTC’s CNG buses would be used to move visitors within the facility.
A 7km-long walkway runs the entire stretch of the zoo, and features steep climbs. It will take visitors at least a full day to take in the park and what it has to offer -- with the local flora and fauna and photo-friendly spots promising to elevate the experience.
Key attractions
Silent Valley Zone, landscaped to recreate the sights & sounds of the
Silent Valley rain forest
African Zululand Zone, which will feature giraffe & zebra, among other animals
Great Aviary Zone will showcase a wide variety of birds, including water birds, macaws, and migratory birds
Asiatic lion and Bengal tiger will also be on display
The green anaconda promises to be a major draw at the Reptile Zone
Petting Zoo will host pet animals and create awareness about compassion towards other living beings
Hologram Zoo will employ virtual reality (VR) to provide in-depth information about wild animals & their habitats
Puthur on the path of progress
With the opening of the park, Puthur, a remote village on the lap of the Western Ghats, will be transformed, with local residents preparing to welcome visitors from around the globe. From new hotels to other recreational centres, Puthur has already started to attract investments. The land value in the region has already risen manifold with the zoo expected to attract 12,000 to 20,000 visitors every day.
KIIFB funding made the project a reality
Though initial steps to bring the zoological park to Puthur were taken by govts under V S Achuthanandan & Oommen Chandy, the meagre amounts allocated in state budgets were never enough to realise the project. In 2016, the LDF government cleared the way for Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to fund the zoo.
The central public works dept was entrusted with construction. Of the J371 crore spent on the project, J331 crore was provided by KIIFB, with the remaining J40 crore sourced from plan funds. An additional J17 crore has been sanctioned for infra devpt within the park.
Restricted access till Jan 1
The park will be open to the public on Jan 1, 2026. Till then, entry will be restricted to school & college students, research scholars, and NGOs involved in environmental conservation activities, with prior permission
Jon the man
Considered a revolutionary in the field of zoo-exhibit design, Jon Coe has carried out around 160 planning and design projects for over 82 zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, theme parks & national parks in 13 countries. With over six decades of experience, the Australian counts the immersive display of orangutans and Sumatran tigers at Adelaide Zoo, Ocean Park in Hong Kong, Frankfurt Zoo, and Bali Safari and Marine Park among his major achievements. In 2009, Jon was invited to prepare the master plan for the Puthur zoological park. He visited the village in 2012. His design for the facility incorporates a landscape-immersive approach.
Inception & conception
1885: Zoo opened in Thrissur at Viyyur, and named Viyyur Park
1913-14: Zoo is shifted to Chembukkavu, in the heart of the city
1985-86: Deer die in large numbers in zoo. Incident leads to calls for modernisation with improved space
1994: Thrissur zoo is denied approval to exhibit animals, as per World Zoo Conservation Strategy and Central Zoo Authority norms
1995: Efforts to shift Thrissur zoo to a more spacious location begin
1996: State government declares location identified in Puthur as wildlife sanctuary
1998: J5 lakh sanctioned in budget to set up a park in Puthur
2009: Jon Coe invited to prepare master plan
2010: Then CM V S Achuthanandan inaugurates construction of compound wall and project launch
2012: Jon visits Puthur on state government’s special invitation
2013: Then CM Oommen Chandy lays foundation stone for construction
2016: Then finance minister announces KIIFB funding for zoological park in the budget speech
2021: Then Forest Minister K Raju marks completion of phase 1 construction work
2023: First animal exhibit, tigress Vaiga arrives at the zoo
Oct 2: Peacocks from old Thrissur zoo moved in
Oct 28, 2025: Zoological park to be inaugurated
Jan 1, 2026: Facility to be opened to the general public