Thrissur Zoological Park: Close encounters of the ‘wild’ kind

THRISSUR: It’s a jungle out there, and you are invited!

Fancy watching a tiger strut its stuff or a giraffe stroll around your ‘neck’ of the woods? If that’s something up your alley, look no further than the Thrissur Zoological Park Wildlife Conservation & Research Centre. The Puthur facility, which is slated for soft opening on Tuesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, promises to be an ideal destination for nature and animal lovers -- and all those in search of a ‘wild’ time.

Designed by Jon Coe, the zoological park will be India’s first designer zoo – spread over 336 acres in a forest-like atmosphere. The landscape-immersive approach of the legendary Australian zoo designer promises to be more liberating for animals and a not-to be-missed experience for visitors. And, the animals seem to be cosying up to their new surroundings. Hemu, one of the tigers, can’t stop surveying his territory -- with its spacious enclosure and multiple hideouts.

Though Peechi and Ramavarmapuram were also considered for the park, the lot fell on Puthur owing to its thriving bamboo cover and surrounding hills, which are an extension of the Western Ghats.

“Jon visited Puthur in 2012. He was very happy with the location and said it would be appropriate in providing a natural habitat for the animals. His design incorporates the hills and valleys and makes use of the terrain to the benefit of the animals,” says M Peethambaran, secretary of the Friends of Zoo, an environmental group.

When deer died in large numbers at the old zoo in Thrissur, it was Friends of Zoo that played a major role in exerting pressure on successive governments to set up the park in Puthur.