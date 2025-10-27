Tribal groups rubbish Kerala govt’s ‘extreme poverty-free’ claim

KALPETTA: Even as the state government is gearing up to declare Kerala ‘extreme poverty-free’, majority of tribals are “continuing their struggles against hunger, unemployment and landlessness”.

The state government is set to make the declaration — hailed as a historic milestone — on November 1 with a star-studded event to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and film icons Mohanlal, Mammootty and Kamal Haasan. But tribal communities say the celebration mocks their continued struggle for survival. They allege that the campaign has failed to touch the poorest and most marginalised.

Wayanad, home to one of Kerala’s largest tribal populations, was declared ‘extreme poverty-free’ on October 25 by Minister for Welfare of SC-ST OR Kelu. But, according to tribal activists, the official narrative hides harsh realities of hunger and homelessness.

“Isn’t Keluvettan from a tribal community in Wayanad? Anyone living here knows our villages are still trapped in hunger and deprivation,” said tribal activist Manikkuttan Paniyan, referring to the minister. “How can the government claim to have eradicated extreme poverty when the people here can’t even afford one proper meal a day,” asked Manikkuttan.

Activists estimate that 90% of tribal families in Kerala still have no land, with many living in plastic-covered huts without electricity, toilets, or drinking water. They point out that despite crores being spent under the government’s extreme poverty eradication programme, thousands of tribal children have dropped out of school and many families continue to survive on one meal a day.

“At the Manikkuni tribal settlement near Sultan Bathery, around 60 families live in miserable conditions,” K Ammini, leader of the Adivasi Vanitha Prasthanam.