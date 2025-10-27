Tribal groups rubbish Kerala govt’s ‘extreme poverty-free’ claim

KALPETTA: Even as the state government is gearing up to declare Kerala ‘extreme poverty-free’, majority of tribals are “continuing their struggles against hunger, unemployment and landlessness”.
The state government is set to make the declaration — hailed as a historic milestone — on November 1 with a star-studded event to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and film icons Mohanlal, Mammootty and Kamal Haasan. But tribal communities say the celebration mocks their continued struggle for survival. They allege that the campaign has failed to touch the poorest and most marginalised.
Wayanad, home to one of Kerala’s largest tribal populations, was declared ‘extreme poverty-free’ on October 25 by Minister for Welfare of SC-ST OR Kelu. But, according to tribal activists, the official narrative hides harsh realities of hunger and homelessness.
“Isn’t Keluvettan from a tribal community in Wayanad? Anyone living here knows our villages are still trapped in hunger and deprivation,” said tribal activist Manikkuttan Paniyan, referring to the minister. “How can the government claim to have eradicated extreme poverty when the people here can’t even afford one proper meal a day,” asked Manikkuttan.
Activists estimate that 90% of tribal families in Kerala still have no land, with many living in plastic-covered huts without electricity, toilets, or drinking water. They point out that despite crores being spent under the government’s extreme poverty eradication programme, thousands of tribal children have dropped out of school and many families continue to survive on one meal a day.
“At the Manikkuni tribal settlement near Sultan Bathery, around 60 families live in miserable conditions,” K Ammini, leader of the Adivasi Vanitha Prasthanam.
‘Poverty remains a daily reality for tribal people’
“Community toilets overflow, the stench is unbearable, and people wait until night to relieve themselves,” said Ammini. “The ministers should visit these places before making grand announcements. For whom is this ‘poverty-free’ declaration meant,” asked Ammini.
The government’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme — launched in 2021 as one of the first Cabinet decisions of the current LDF government — aimed at lifting 64,006 families out of extreme poverty by addressing gaps in food, shelter, health and livelihood.
Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh recently told the media that 59,277 families had been “uplifted” from extreme poverty. “Of the 64,006 families identified in 2021, 4,421 persons (single-member families) have died, and 261 nomadic families could not be traced. Except for 4,729 families, the rest have been rehabilitated through micro plans,” the minister had said.
But tribal activists dismiss the figures as mere paperwork. “These surveys and statistics mean nothing to those living in tarpaulin huts without food or income,” said Manikkuttan.
“There are about 35 different tribal communities in Kerala. Except the Kurichiya community, all others are living in extreme poverty. If we examine the socio-economic conditions of the Paniya, Adiya, Urali Batta Kuruma, and Kattunayakan communities in Wayanad and Hill Pulaya and Muthuvan communities in Idukki, most of them still struggle to afford even one proper meal a day.
Educated tribal youths remain unemployed, and the so-called reforms bring no real benefit. We all know that not even 10% of the funds allotted reach the people. The government may celebrate on November 1, but for Kerala’s tribal people, poverty remains a daily reality,” he added.
Tribal population
As per govt data, Kerala has 4,26,208 tribal people, of which Wayanad alone accounts for 1,52,808 (35.85%). Idukki comes second with 52,565 people (12.33%), followed by Kasaragod 47,603 (11.17%)