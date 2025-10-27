World Bank approves USD 400 million loan for Kerala health system upgrade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Bank has approved a USD 400 million (around Rs 3,400 crore) loan to support the Kerala Health System Improvement Programme under the state Health Department.

About 70 per cent of the funding, or USD 280 million (Rs 2,400 crore), will come from the World Bank, with the rest provided by the state government.

According to the statement, Kerala prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to the Centre after receiving preliminary approval in 2023.

The World Bank's general body gave its final nod after a series of discussions between the state and the Bank.