Blast at plywood factory in Kasaragod left one dead, eight injured

KASARAGOD: Tragedy struck Ananthapuram Industrial Park on Monday when a boiler exploded at a plywood factory around 7.10 pm. The blast claimed the life of a worker, Najirul Ali from Udalguri district in Assam, and left eight people injured, a Kumbla police official said.

As soon as the news broke, emergency services reached the scene. Kumbla police officials and fire brigades from Kasaragod and Uppala also arrived and began rescue operations.

Numerous ambulances were deployed to transport the injured, with those in serious conditions shifted to a hospital in Mangalore for advanced treatment.

The plywood factory is owned by a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. A portion of the building was destroyed in the blast.