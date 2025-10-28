Congress reopens office in Anthoor, CPM stronghold

KANNUR: After a gap of four and a half decades, the Congress mandal committee office was reopened in Anthoor on Sunday. The new office, located in Bakkalam, was inaugurated by DCC president Martin George.

Though there was a Congress office in the area earlier, it had remained inactive for years due to threats and political pressure, party workers said. Anthoor, known as a stronghold of the CPM, has long been under the party’s control, making the reopening of the Congress office a significant move for local Congress members.

Martin said the inauguration of the new Congress office in Anthoor was in line with the All-India Congress Committee’s directive to establish party offices in every mandal and ward. He noted that the party has been revitalising its structure in the region, with a new mandal president appointed just last month.

The reopening of the office after 45 years thus marks not only a political revival but also a symbolic reclaiming of space that had long been silenced by violence and fear.