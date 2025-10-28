Finance minister lashes out at Centre for imposing conditions on states

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has urged the Union government to release the funds due to all states without imposing conditions, asserting that withholding them affects the rights of both states and citizens.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the issue surrounding the PM SHRI scheme was not about the fund alone but about matters that directly impact students and teachers. “It is not right to insist that we sign the PM SHRI agreement in order to receive funds under other central schemes,” he said.

Balagopal reiterated that the state government would firmly protect the state’s financial and constitutional rights.