‘Higher fat value imparts civet coffee its aroma and flavour’

KASARAGOD: Elevated levels of caprylic acid and capric acid methyl esters — compounds known for their flavour-enhancing properties and dairy-like aroma — are what imparts kopi luwak, also known as civet coffee, its aromatic and flavour profile, a team of researchers from the Central University of Kerala (CUK) has found.

Zoology department students Ramit Mitra, Thomas Jose, P Abhiram Krishnan and M Hariraveendra, guided by their professor Palatty Allesh Sinu, published their findings in the peer-reviewed magazine Scientific Reports.

Their research assumes significance in the context that they studied civet coffee in Robusta variety, which is predominantly cultivated in India, while the popular kopi luwak, produced by European companies at their units based in Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, is derived from the Arabica variety.

Considered one of the most expensive varieties of coffee produced in the world, kopi luwak is priced at $30-75 a cup. The global kopi luwak market is expected to exceed $11 billion by 2032.

The coffee is primarily prepared from the faecal matter of the civet cat (Asian palm civet, Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) which feeds on ripened coffee berries. The berries undergo digestion, absorption, and a natural fermentation process during their passage through the gut of the animal. While the pulp gets digested, the beans are excreted through their faeces. The scat samples are collected and further processed to recover the coffee beans, which are then roasted to obtain civet coffee.