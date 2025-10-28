Kerala’s 1st film society-owned cinema continues to celebrate motion pictures

KOZHIKODE: Standing tall as Kerala’s first film society-owned cinema hall, the Phalke Film Society Theatre in Puthiyappu, Vadakara, continues to nurture and celebrate the spirit of cinema, eight years after it first opened its doors. More than a screening space, this cultural landmark has become a living symbol of the state’s deep-rooted cinephile traditions, a place where films are not merely watched, but experienced, discussed, and loved.

The society traces its origins to 1986, when a group of passionate film lovers came together with a vision to democratise movie culture in the region. Their first screening, John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan, set the tone for a movement that combined artistic curiosity with political and social consciousness. What began as a small gathering of idealists has since evolved into a thriving hub of cinematic learning and appreciation.

The space, which can seat 60 viewers in AC comfort, was once part of the society’s library but was transformed into a theatre to expand its outreach. True to its democratic ethos, the society runs screenings free of cost, making world cinema accessible to everyone. “We inform our regular viewers about screenings through our WhatsApp group,” said Preman M, secretary and the driving force behind the society. “Every Friday at 6pm, we screen mostly foreign films, while the remaining days are reserved for students, Kudumbashree units, and other organisations that approach us with requests. This theatre belongs to the people who love cinema.”