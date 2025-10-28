Key building rule changes in offing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, the government will issue instant approvals for building permit applications. With the announcement of local body elections expected any time soon, the state government is all set to bring in major reforms to the building permit system by making approvals faster, simpler and more transparent. The plan is to give instant approvals for a majority of applications through the K-SMART platform.
Under the new provisions, most residential and small commercial buildings will be eligible for instant digital permits through K-SMART, while government buildings will now require permits for construction for the first time. As per the amendment, pre-construction inspection has been waived for digitally verified applications. Until now, physical inspections were must for most building types except low-risk residential structures up to 300 sq m.
Applicants who submit complete and accurate details online through K-SMART can receive permits without a site visit.
“For digitally verified applications, the pre-construction site inspection will be waived. Ensuring accuracy will be the full responsibility of the licensed professional and the building owner.
Authorities will conduct a single inspection at the plinth level, after the foundation is completed. Any deviation from the approved plan detected at that stage will lead to suspension of the permit and action against the owner and the licensed engineer,” said an official.
The self-certified permit system that will be introduced with the new amendment allowing immediate approval for low-risk buildings, has been significantly expanded with the removal of height restriction. Earlier, only residential buildings up to 300 sq m, with a height limit of 7m and two floors, were eligible.
“Nearly 80 per cent of residential buildings in Kerala — those up to 300 sq m and not exceeding two floors — can now receive permits instantly upon submission of applications, without official intervention or inspection,” said an official.
The reforms will also benefit small-scale commercial and industrial sectors.
The area limit for self-certified commercial buildings has been increased from 100 sq m to 250 sq m, while industrial buildings up to 200 sq m and falling under the white or green categories of the Pollution Control Board will now qualify for instant approval.
Govt buildings brought under permit regime
For the first time, government buildings - including schools and offices - will be required to obtain construction permits. The decision comes in the wake of repeated instances of public structures being built without adherence to safety standards or proper planning approval. “All government buildings must now secure a building permit along with the approved plan. However, they will be exempted from paying permit fees,” said an official. The LSGD framed the new provisions after nearly a year of consultations, incorporating feedback from LSGI adalats and Nava Kerala Sadas, said an official. The draft amendments to the Kerala Municipality Building Rules are currently being vetted by the law department.