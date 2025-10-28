Key building rule changes in offing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, the government will issue instant approvals for building permit applications. With the announcement of local body elections expected any time soon, the state government is all set to bring in major reforms to the building permit system by making approvals faster, simpler and more transparent. The plan is to give instant approvals for a majority of applications through the K-SMART platform.

Under the new provisions, most residential and small commercial buildings will be eligible for instant digital permits through K-SMART, while government buildings will now require permits for construction for the first time. As per the amendment, pre-construction inspection has been waived for digitally verified applications. Until now, physical inspections were must for most building types except low-risk residential structures up to 300 sq m.

Applicants who submit complete and accurate details online through K-SMART can receive permits without a site visit.

“For digitally verified applications, the pre-construction site inspection will be waived. Ensuring accuracy will be the full responsibility of the licensed professional and the building owner.

Authorities will conduct a single inspection at the plinth level, after the foundation is completed. Any deviation from the approved plan detected at that stage will lead to suspension of the permit and action against the owner and the licensed engineer,” said an official.