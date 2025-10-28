Kothamangalam bypass work compromises stability of land

KOCHI: After the fatal mudslide in Adimaly on Saturday night, a palpable fear has gripped the residents of Kollikadu in Kothamangalam where the construction of a bypass for the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 is progressing.

Around 12 families living along the construction corridor of the second phase of the Kozhippilly-Tangalam bypass are now dreading a similar catastrophe, arguing that the project’s execution has dangerously compromised the stability of their land.

And the community’s anxiety isn’t unfounded. Just days ago, a minor landslide occurred at the site, directly linked to the earth-cutting work for the project that aims to move the NH stretch away from the busy Kothamangalam town. The incident has left at least one house in imminent danger of collapse.

“An elderly lady was living there alone and she shifted to her sister’s house in fear of her concrete house collapsing as the landslip occurred close to her house.

The landslip happened when the contractor indulged in slope cutting in an unscientific manner. It rained heavily on the previous day. They should take adequate protection measures to prevent such mishaps. We are now living in fear,” said Leela Paulose, a local resident, her voice heavy with worry.