Kothamangalam bypass work compromises stability of land

KOCHI: After the fatal mudslide in Adimaly on Saturday night, a palpable fear has gripped the residents of Kollikadu in Kothamangalam where the construction of a bypass for the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 is progressing.
Around 12 families living along the construction corridor of the second phase of the Kozhippilly-Tangalam bypass are now dreading a similar catastrophe, arguing that the project’s execution has dangerously compromised the stability of their land.
And the community’s anxiety isn’t unfounded. Just days ago, a minor landslide occurred at the site, directly linked to the earth-cutting work for the project that aims to move the NH stretch away from the busy Kothamangalam town. The incident has left at least one house in imminent danger of collapse.
“An elderly lady was living there alone and she shifted to her sister’s house in fear of her concrete house collapsing as the landslip occurred close to her house.
The landslip happened when the contractor indulged in slope cutting in an unscientific manner. It rained heavily on the previous day. They should take adequate protection measures to prevent such mishaps. We are now living in fear,” said Leela Paulose, a local resident, her voice heavy with worry.
The residents’ main grievance centres on the apparently arbitrary and reckless nature of the land slope cutting. They questioned why the construction encroached so heavily on the land adjacent to their homes when, as they asserted, less disruptive alternatives existed. The decision has created steep, unstable embankments right next to residential properties, turning the rainy season—and the constant threat of heavy rain—into a terrifying ordeal.
“The land slope has been cut close to our houses though vacant plots are available on the other side. Earlier, when we brought the issue to the notice of (Kothamangalam) MLA Antony John, he had promised to intervene. But no alignment change was made when the work started,” rued Samuel John, another local resident.
Cut off from mainland, people seek road access
Since the start of the Kothamangalam bypass construction and slope cutting, the families living at the site have been virtually isolated.
The bypass alignment cuts across the road that earlier provided connectivity to the residential area.
“The bypass has separated two hilly areas. Now, there is no road even to take a person to the hospital in case of an emergency. We have to carry patients by hand for half a kilometre before we can hire an autorickshaw or other vehicles. We will submit a memorandum to our MLA to take measures to provide road access,” Samuel added.
The residents also said the authorities had promised to set up a foot-overbridge connecting the two sides.
Kothamangalam bypass project
The nearly 3.80-km Kothamangalam bypass project, extending from Kozhippilly to Tangalam, is a long-awaited infrastructure development aimed at easing severe traffic congestion within Kothamangalam town, which is a key junction on the Kochi-Munnar section of NH 85. The project, executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is expected to facilitate smoother and faster travel between Kochi and the hill station of Munnar and other parts of Idukki district.