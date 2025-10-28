Mahals and temple join hands, raise Rs 46 lakh in 12 hours for kidney patient

MALAPPURAM: When a life hung in the balance, mahal committees and a temple in Malappuram proved that compassion knows no division.

In a remarkable show of unity, the Pullara-Melmuri mahal committees and the Pullanur Sri Durga Bhagavathy Temple Committee joined hands to raise nearly half a crore rupees in just 12 hours for a kidney patient’s treatment, turning an ordinary Sunday into a celebration of humanity and togetherness.

With the support of political, religious and social organisations, a total of Rs 46,36,957 was collected in cash in a single day for Sharafuddin, 44, a father of five who is battling kidney failure. Few organisations also promised donations to achieve the target of `50 lakh.

The initiative began with a symbolic gesture: Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal made the first contribution. From there, the compassion spread swiftly, and by nightfall, the collected amount neared the `50-lakh mark with donations ranging from a few coins saved by children to generous contributions of lakhs of rupees.

“When people decided to open their hearts, it didn’t matter which faith they followed,” said Muhammed Manshoor, chairman of the Sharafuddin Chikilsa Sahaya Samithi.

“It was humanity in its purest form,” he said. Inaugurated by Malappuram MLA P Ubaidullah at 10am, the mass fundraiser transformed the Pullara auditorium into a vibrant centre of solidarity.