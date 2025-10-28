Mahals and temple join hands, raise Rs 46 lakh in 12 hours for kidney patient

MALAPPURAM: When a life hung in the balance, mahal committees and a temple in Malappuram proved that compassion knows no division.
In a remarkable show of unity, the Pullara-Melmuri mahal committees and the Pullanur Sri Durga Bhagavathy Temple Committee joined hands to raise nearly half a crore rupees in just 12 hours for a kidney patient’s treatment, turning an ordinary Sunday into a celebration of humanity and togetherness.
With the support of political, religious and social organisations, a total of Rs 46,36,957 was collected in cash in a single day for Sharafuddin, 44, a father of five who is battling kidney failure. Few organisations also promised donations to achieve the target of `50 lakh.
The initiative began with a symbolic gesture: Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal made the first contribution. From there, the compassion spread swiftly, and by nightfall, the collected amount neared the `50-lakh mark with donations ranging from a few coins saved by children to generous contributions of lakhs of rupees.
“When people decided to open their hearts, it didn’t matter which faith they followed,” said Muhammed Manshoor, chairman of the Sharafuddin Chikilsa Sahaya Samithi.
“It was humanity in its purest form,” he said. Inaugurated by Malappuram MLA P Ubaidullah at 10am, the mass fundraiser transformed the Pullara auditorium into a vibrant centre of solidarity.
For 12 hours, families, students, shopkeepers and community leaders poured in, each eager to contribute whatever they could.
For Sharafuddin, who worked as a driver in Qatar for many years, this outpouring of support came as a lifeline. Years of struggling with diabetes had severely damaged his kidneys and the doctors had advised an immediate transplant, which along with post-surgery care, would cost around `50 lakh.
“The family had spent everything it had,” said Manshoor, adding, “That’s when the mahal committee decided to step in. We realised such a huge amount could only be raised if everyone came together. We reached out to the Melmuri Suhadha Masjid Committee and the Pullanur Sri Durga Bhagavathy Temple Committee. They agreed instantly.”
Volunteers from both mahals and the temple worked hand in hand, managing donation counters and verifying collections. Women’s groups prepared and sold snacks to raise additional money, while schoolchildren broke open their piggy banks to help “Sharaf uncle”.
By 10pm, when the final tally was announced–`46,36,957–the entire hall erupted in applause. The funds were promptly transferred to the joint accounts of the committee members, ensuring transparency. Several organisations have since pledged to contribute the remaining amount.
Currently, Sharafuddin undergoes dialysis in Malappuram daily. Preparations are being made to shift him to a private hospital in Ernakulam for the surgery. “More than a fundraiser, it was proof compassion has no boundary when people stand together for a noble cause,” Manshoor said.