Pilgrimage season nears, Sabarimala virtual queue bookings yet to open

PATHANAMTHITTA: With barely 20 days remaining for the start of the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is yet to open the mandatory virtual queue bookings. The delay has caused concerns among devotees, especially those from outside Kerala, as the schedule of their journey to the hill shrine remains uncertain.

The Mandala pilgrimage begins on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November 17), with the ceremonial opening of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5pm on November 16. The temple will remain open till the Mandala Pooja on December 27. It will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, which falls on January 14, 2026, and the temple will finally close on January 20, after the completion of the pilgrimage season.

Virtual queue booking is mandatory for darshan at Sabarimala. However, with the booking portal yet to open, devotees -- particularly from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra -- are unable to make travel arrangements or reserve train tickets in advance. Many are now waiting anxiously for an announcement from the devaswom board regarding the schedule for online booking.