Pinarayi fails to placate CPI on PM SHRI issue

https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2025/Oct/27/amid-in-fights-in-ldf-over-signing-of-pm-shri-mou-kerala-cm-meets-cpi-secretary-binoy-viswamTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempt to pacify key LDF ally CPI, disgruntled over the state government signing the PM SHRI MoU with the Union government, failed on Monday with the latter remaining firm on its demand that the state should withdraw from the agreement.

Besides CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, the party’s four ministers attended the hour-long meeting at Alappuzha guest house. CPM state secretary M V Govindan was also present. During the meeting, the CM made it clear that the state won’t be able to back out of the project. Only the Union government has the authority to cancel the MoU, he said.

However, both CPM and CPI intensified their efforts to reach a consensus and prevent the situation from getting out of control. The CPM sought the intervention of its national leadership.

Party general secretary M A Baby held discussion with his CPI counterpart D Raja in Delhi.

The CPM has also decided to convene a meeting of the LDF state committee shortly to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, the CPI has called a meeting of its state council on November 4.

Pinarayi assured the CPI leaders during the meeting that the National Educational Policy (NEP) would not be implemented in the state. However, Binoy contended that since the state has only signed an MoU, it can withdraw from the scheme. He alleged that the whole scheme is designed to showcase the NEP.