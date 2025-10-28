Sabarimala gold row: moved gold to Ballari, claims jewellery shop staffer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the special investigation team is planning its next course of action in the Sabarimala gold missing case, a Rajasthani native working in a Chennai-based jewellery shop has come up with a claim that he had transported gold from the firm, which was involved in repair works of the gold-plated sheets from Sabarimala, to a jewellery in Ballari.

The person identified as Kalpesh Jain, who worked in a jewellery shop in Sowcarpet in Chennai, told the media that he had transported a ‘packet’ from Smart Creations, which operated from Ambattur Industrial Estate. The packet, which reportedly contained gold that was extracted from the sheets brought from Sabarimala, was moved to the jewellery in Ballari that was owned by Govardhan, a friend of the main accused Unnikrishnan Potti.