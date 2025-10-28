Wells refill as the groundwater level rises by 1.6m in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The groundwater level in Kerala has risen by an average of 1.6m this year, according to a preliminary assessment made by the state groundwater department last month. The finding is based on monthly data collected from 819 observation wells across the state, including 446 open wells and 373 borewells, over the past 10 days.

Officials attributed the increase to consistent rainfall and groundwater recharge initiatives implemented by the state government since 2020.

“The government has initiated several efforts to ensure groundwater recharge through various initiatives. This, along with good rainfall, has contributed to the rise,” a senior official with the groundwater department told TNIE.

The Annual Extractable Groundwater Quantity (AEGQ) has also shown steady improvement — from 5 billion cubic metres in 2023 to 5.13 billion cubic metres in 2024. Officials expect the figure to continue increasing this year as well considering the rain and the indications in the preliminary report.

Preliminary data indicate that groundwater levels have risen across most districts, with Kasaragod recording the highest average rise of 3m, followed by Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode, where levels increased by 2m each. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur reported an average rise of around 1 metre.

However, the department noted that a few regions have reported a slight drop in groundwater levels. A noticeable decline was observed in open wells in Kazhakoottam (Thiruvananthapuram), Tirurangadi (Malappuram), and Kanhangad (Kasaragod), while borewells in Kollam corporation (Kollam), Konni and Ranni (Pathanamthitta), Areekode (Malappuram), and Parakkadavu (Ernakulam) also showed lower levels. Though the exact extent of decline is not available, sources said the drop is estimated to be between 0.5 and 1m.