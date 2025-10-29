CPI to boycott cabinet meeting over PM SHRI scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to keep its lead coalition partner on tenterhooks, the CPI has decided to boycott Wednesday’s cabinet meeting if the CPM failed to respond positively to the party’s demands on the PM SHRI scheme.

The CPI state secretariat, which met online on Tuesday, decided to wait for a positive response from the CPM till the cabinet meeting. If the CPM decides to stick to their position of continuing with the PM SHRI scheme, the four CPI ministers will stay away from the cabinet meeting.

“It is up to the CPM to make a move now. We have conveyed our position. The issue was not created by the CPI,” a party leader said.

As part of his efforts to ease the tension, CPM general secretary M A Baby rang up CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam. Binoy told Baby that the state cabinet must ask the Union government to freeze the programme as the state did not intend to continue with it. However, the education department is of the view that the suggestion is not practical.