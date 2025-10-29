Four-year-old boy dies after falling into pond at Neendakara

KOLLAM: A 4-year-old boy died after falling into a pond near his house at Neendakara, Kollam.

The deceased, Atlan Aneesh, was the son of Aneesh and Finla Dileep who work in the UK.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Atlan, studying at Parimanam Play School, was returning home with his grandfather Dileep.

After entering the house compound, the boy reportedly slipped out of his grandfather’s grasp and ran outside.

When Dileep returned after leaving the school bag inside, he could not find Atlan.

A search by the family and locals ended in tragedy when the child was found in a nearby pond.

He was rushed to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The body was shifted to Parippally Medical college for post-mortem examination.

The funeral will be held after the boy’s parents return.