IT exports of Kerala nearing Rs 1-L crore mark

KOCHI: As part of the state government’s Vision 2031 initiative, Kerala has unveiled the draft Vision Document for the Information Technology, Electronics, Semiconductor, and Emerging Technology sectors. Releasing the document, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala’s IT exports are nearing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

He noted that Kerala’s total IT exports, which stood at Rs 34,123 crore in 2016, have now grown to Rs 90,000 crore. The built-up IT space has also expanded from 155.85 lakh sq ft in 2016 to 223 lakh sq ft today. “Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented momentum in the IT industry, supported by massive infrastructure and policy initiatives,” the chief minister said.

He pointed out that Recode Kerala - IT Vision 2031 sets ambitious goals for the state’s IT ecosystem, aiming to achieve $50 billion in economic value and generate 5 lakh high-value employment opportunities by 2031.

The plan also envisions attracting Rs 20,000 crore in startup investments, nurturing 20,000 startups, and developing 30 million sq ft of new IT office space across Kerala.