Kerala government freezes PM SHRI scheme after pressure from ally, to constitute Cabinet sub-committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will review the implementation of the Centre's PM SHRI in the state in the wake of controversies and concerns that have come up in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

He said a seven-member Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to study the implementation of the central school scheme.

The further proceedings with regard to its implementation would be put on hold until the subcommittee submits its report, he said while briefing the media about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting here.

"This will be communicated to the Centre through a letter," Vijayan said.