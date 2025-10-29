Minister Sivankutty wraps up sports meet with big news

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Closing the 67th State School Sports Meet with remarkable announcements, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the department will coordinate with the finance department to raise the travel and dearness allowance margins of national-level players. Discussions were held with the department and necessary action will be taken, he said.

As continuation of the scheme to build houses for 50 sports talents from lower financial backgrounds, a public funding initiative led by the director of general education to provide necessary equipment to the budding sportspersons will also be moved, he said.

Sivankutty also said the government plans to achieve 25% of its ambitious plan to train every student in at least one sport in the first year. The department is also looking for options to facilitate over 350 sports talents working under it, to promote sports among students, he said.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar handed over the Chief Minister’s Cup to overall champions Thiruvananthapuram, which secured 1,825 points in the meet. Hailing the smooth conduct of the event, Arlekar said it has opened a door towards the Olympic dreams of players. “I congratulate the chief minister for this concept of golden cup, which is an inspiration for us to work towards our sports goals,” Arlekar said. He also appreciated Sivankutty.

The programme was attended by Ministers Veena George (Health), P A Mohamed Riyas (Tourism), G R Anil (Civil Supplies), MLAs Antony Raju (Thiruvananthapuram) and Kadakampally Surendran (Kazhakoottam), Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Olympian P R Sreejesh, general education director N S K Umesh, secretary K Vasuki, among others.