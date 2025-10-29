Thrissur zoological park & research centre opened

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Thrissur Zoological Park, Wildlife Conservation and Research Centre. The chief minister noted that the four-decade dream of the people in Thrissur became a reality only because people elected the LDF to power for a second term in 2021.

“Quite often, projects get stuck when the government changes and Kerala has seen such incidents. However, the development of Puthur zoo, by sourcing fund through KIIFB, was made possible,” he said.

In his speech, the CM explained how KIIFB funds helped transform the education and health sectors. He pointed out that Rs 5,000 crore was spent for the renovation of public schools in Kerala, transforming classrooms to smart classrooms and hi-tech schools.

“When KIIFB was launched, the target was to spend Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. However, until 2021 alone, the KIIFB has taken up projects worth Rs 62,000 crore,” he said.

Presiding over the ceremony, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that projects such as the Puthur Zoo prove that the forest department has a friendly approach to the needs of the public, besides taking account of the human-animal conflicts. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K Rajan pointed out that the Puthur Zoo was the result of a collective effort and it would always be on the path of development.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, among others, were present. The park will be fully open to the public from January. Currently, the animals shifted from the old zoo in Thrissur are being accommodated here.