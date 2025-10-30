Bihar election gives migrant workers added impetus to head home from Kerala

KOCHI: “I’m travelling to attend my brother-in-law’s wedding, and to vote,” says Dipesh Kumar, as he arranges packets of milk in a small grocery store near the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kalamassery. For the 35-year-old from Khagaria district of Bihar, who has lived in Kerala for the last 12 years, the journey home next week will serve a double purpose.

He and three family members will take the train early next month — a trip that will coincide with both the wedding on November 24 and the two-phase Bihar assembly election on November 6 and 11. “I don’t follow politics very closely these days, but when I go home, I make sure to vote,” says Dipesh, who has worked at the store for 10 years.

His brother-in-law, Hardeb Kumar, who works with him at the shop, chips in: “The Jan Suraaj Party [of Prashant Kishor] will take votes away from both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.”

For thousands like Dipesh and Hardeb, such trips are an annual ritual — made more compelling this year by the twin pull of Chhath Puja and the election. The four-day Chhath festivities, which ended on October 28, saw one of the largest seasonal migrations in the country, with millions of Biharis returning home.

“Those who go home for Chhath Puja usually return only after one or two months. Sometimes, even major infrastructure projects in Kerala slow down because Bihari workers travel home during this period,” says Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID).