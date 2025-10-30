CM Pinarayi Vijayan plays pre-poll welfare trump card

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking to take the wind out of the Opposition’s sails ahead of the local body elections, the LDF government on Wednesday announced a slew of welfare measures, including increasing the social security pension to Rs 2,000, a Rs 1,000 hike in ASHA workers’ honorarium, a new pension scheme for economically backward women, and a stipend for youths.

In his post-cabinet briefing, akin to a “mini-budget presentation”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Sthree Suraksha scheme would benefit women aged 35 to 60, who are not members of any other social security pension scheme. The scheme is limited to families holding AAY or PHH ration cards. The government estimates an expense of Rs 3,800 crore a year to provide a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to 31.34 lakh prospective beneficiaries.

Announcing the Rs 400-crore hike in welfare pension, Pinarayi said, “Social security pensions are aimed at supporting economically and socially backward people. It is difficult for the government to make this payout. Still, the government managed to avoid indefinite arrears in payment.” The government’s new promises would impose on the state exchequer an additional burden of around Rs 10,000 crore a year.

A monthly aid of Rs 1,000 will be given to economically backward youths attending skill development programmes or competitive examination coaching after completing Plus-II, ITI, diploma or degree courses. Beneficiaries should be aged 18 to 30 and their annual family income should be below Rs 1 lakh. About five lakh youths will benefit from the scheme which would cost Rs 600 crore a month.