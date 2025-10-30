CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s mini-budget raises questions over fiscal sustainability

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s surprise announcements on Wednesday, a sweeping welfare package that many are already calling a mini-budget, have set off a fresh debate over the state’s fiscal resilience. The slew of measures, including a hike in welfare pensions and honorariums, may offer relief to millions, but they also raise a pointed question: Can Kerala afford it?

The package is massive in scope. The government has raised the monthly welfare pension to Rs 2,000, benefiting around 62 lakh people. Honorariums for ASHA and Anganwadi workers have gone up by Rs 1,000. In a first-of-its-kind measure, all women, including trans women, from poor households aged between 35 and 60 will receive a Rs 1,000 monthly pension. Another Rs 1,000 monthly grant will go to five lakh youths enrolled in skill development programmes or preparing for competitive exams.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal described the decisions as “carefully considered and fiscally responsible”, asserting that the government has factored in financial implications. “We have deliberated deeply on the fiscal front. The government is confident of delivering on these promises,” he told mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram.

Yet, economists are split on whether Kerala’s coffers can handle the added weight. Conservative estimates place the annual outlay for the new measures at around Rs 18,000 crore, roughly a 10% jump in revenue expenditure. Welfare pensions alone could account for Rs 13,000 crore.

“This looks like a mini-budget without matching revenue sources,” said Rudra Sensarma, professor of economics at IIM Kozhikode. “While it brings welcome relief to households in an inflation-hit state, much of the package adds new recurring commitments. Unless the next budget focuses sharply on revenue mobilisation, Kerala risks slipping into an unsustainable fiscal hole.”