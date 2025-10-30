CPI asserts moralistic posture; CPM strategy yields result

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final thaw in the moralistic standoff between the CPM and the CPI over PM SHRI has more to it than what meets the eye. While the CPI can claim a moral-political victory, the CPM was able to contain the revolt within the front without damage. A careful reading of the final outcome clearly underscores a CPM strategy that finally yielded result.

Contrary to perception, the CPM has succeeded in persuading the CPI to climb down from its initial position to withdraw from the project. Neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor the CPM leadership were in favour of the same. It was in this backdrop that the freeze-demand came up.

That a cabinet panel was entrusted to review shows that the government intends to go ahead with the project and is in no mood to withdraw. Similarly, if the panel submits its report favouring implementation, the government can go ahead without further worries. CPI, which has been pitching for total cancellation, agreed to the final solution, due to limited options.

Since the beginning, CM had offered to form a cabinet panel to look into the project. However, the CPI refused to budge initially. However, after it became clear that the state wouldn’t be able to withdraw from the project, discussions were mostly centred around alternative options. “A cabinet review was more or less in line with CPI’s demands. We were certain of a favourable outcome, as both legally and politically, we are in the right,” said a top CPI leader.