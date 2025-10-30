CPI asserts moralistic posture; CPM strategy yields result

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final thaw in the moralistic standoff between the CPM and the CPI over PM SHRI has more to it than what meets the eye. While the CPI can claim a moral-political victory, the CPM was able to contain the revolt within the front without damage. A careful reading of the final outcome clearly underscores a CPM strategy that finally yielded result.
Contrary to perception, the CPM has succeeded in persuading the CPI to climb down from its initial position to withdraw from the project. Neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor the CPM leadership were in favour of the same. It was in this backdrop that the freeze-demand came up.
That a cabinet panel was entrusted to review shows that the government intends to go ahead with the project and is in no mood to withdraw. Similarly, if the panel submits its report favouring implementation, the government can go ahead without further worries. CPI, which has been pitching for total cancellation, agreed to the final solution, due to limited options.
Since the beginning, CM had offered to form a cabinet panel to look into the project. However, the CPI refused to budge initially. However, after it became clear that the state wouldn’t be able to withdraw from the project, discussions were mostly centred around alternative options. “A cabinet review was more or less in line with CPI’s demands. We were certain of a favourable outcome, as both legally and politically, we are in the right,” said a top CPI leader.
Meanwhile, the CPM strategy of containing the damage without compromise worked well. With two elections coming up, the CPM doesn’t want the tussle to gain undue limelight. “It’s a win-win situation for both parties. The project has only been suspended for the time being, which means it has not been abandoned.
The CPI was aiming at a moralistic position. In fact, the remark that the government lost collective responsibility was unbecoming of a coalition party. The CPI shouldn’t have tried such a bargain,” said a senior CPM leader who felt that the CPI was trying to settle internal scores.
In a way, the whole PM SHRI saga has proven beneficial for the CPI, which has been witnessing inner-party issues for some time now. At a time when the party saw new power centres emerging, the tussle with the big brother has temporarily united the party.
CPI state chief Binoy Viswam, who was facing revolt from within, was able to assert his position both within the party and the front. At a time when his authority has been questioned and comparisons were made with his predecessors like Veliyam Bhargavan and C K Chandrappan, the current tussle will help Binoy’s claim to have upheld the Left position.
In the past, whenever the CPI has gone for open confrontation with the CPM - be it on Maoist killings, RTI on cabinet documents or custodial torture - except during the Thomas Chandy row, the CPI never enjoyed an upper hand. However, this time around, the CPI was able to ascertain its position, which the party terms as a political victory.
What is PM SHRI?
Launched in 2022 to improve the education quality in schools
Two schools in each block will be converted to PM SHRI schools
PM SHRI schools will be developed as exemplar schools
The first aim of PM SHRI states that schools will showcase the implementation of NEP
The Left parties have taken a stand against NEP, calling it RSS agenda of commercialising and communalising education.
Why Kerala signed PM SHRI MoU?
Central funds of I1,148 crore to Samagra Shiksha Kerala was not released from 2023-24
Aid and assistance of disabled students, running of tribal hostels, etc were severely affected
General education minister had earlier informed that the state will receive I1,476 crore, including arrears, if PM SHRI is signed now
PM SHRI is not required for SSK fund release, but the department was unofficially informed so
The Solution Formula
A seven-member ministerial committee, including those from CPI, will review the scheme
State will write to Centre that the MoU stands temporarily suspended till the committee evaluation
Time frame for the committee has not been announced