Kerala launches Green Leaf rating, Haritha Sena scholarship to boost cleanliness, waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step to promote cleanliness and scientific waste management across Kerala, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has launched the Green Leaf rating and Haritha Sena Scholarship initiatives.
LSGD Minister M B Rajesh officially launched both the initiatives at a function held recently in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Green Leaf Rating system allows the public to evaluate and grade institutions, tourist destinations, and public spaces based on cleanliness. The Harithasena Scholarship, offering Rs 1,500 to each selected student, aims to enhance sanitation awareness and green skills among students across the State.
Inaugurating the initiatives, Minister M B Rajesh said that despite remarkable strides in waste management in recent years, the public mindset is yet to change. He said that Haritha Kerala Sena collected over 1.52 lakh tonnes of waste in a year.
“Despite increased infrastructure like bins and bottle booths, people continue to dump waste irresponsibly. Strict action will be taken against those polluting public places,” he said.
Implemented jointly by the LSGD and the Suchitwa Mission, the project will be carried out in collaboration with various departments including General Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Health, Women and Child Development, Transport, and Tourism.
The initiative will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, tourist centres, health institutions, educational establishments, hostels, and KSRTC facilities will be assessed. The second phase will extend to hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, auditoriums, and residential complexes. High-performing institutions will receive government awards and recognition.
The EcoSense Harithasena Scholarship targets students of classes 6 to 11, aiming to promote environmental responsibility, waste management innovation, and green skill development. Local bodies will oversee implementation at the school level, and successful participants will receive Rs 1,500 each.
The project integrates sustainability concepts already included in SCERT textbooks and activity books for classes 5 to 10.
The event was attended by LSGD principal secretary Tinku Biswal, special secretary Anupama T V, General Education department Secretary K Vasuki, Suchitwa Mission executive director UV Jose, KSRTC CMD PS Pramoj Sankar, Health Services director Dr Reena KJ, Technical Education Director Jayaprakash P, and Medical Education Director Vishwanathan K V.