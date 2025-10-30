Kerala launches Green Leaf rating, Haritha Sena scholarship to boost cleanliness, waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step to promote cleanliness and scientific waste management across Kerala, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has launched the Green Leaf rating and Haritha Sena Scholarship initiatives.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh officially launched both the initiatives at a function held recently in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Green Leaf Rating system allows the public to evaluate and grade institutions, tourist destinations, and public spaces based on cleanliness. The Harithasena Scholarship, offering Rs 1,500 to each selected student, aims to enhance sanitation awareness and green skills among students across the State.

Inaugurating the initiatives, Minister M B Rajesh said that despite remarkable strides in waste management in recent years, the public mindset is yet to change. He said that Haritha Kerala Sena collected over 1.52 lakh tonnes of waste in a year.

“Despite increased infrastructure like bins and bottle booths, people continue to dump waste irresponsibly. Strict action will be taken against those polluting public places,” he said.

Implemented jointly by the LSGD and the Suchitwa Mission, the project will be carried out in collaboration with various departments including General Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Health, Women and Child Development, Transport, and Tourism.