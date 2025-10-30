Kerala set to roll out ‘Time Bank’ for elderly care; pilot from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to create a support network for senior citizens, the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) is preparing to roll out the ‘Time Bank’ initiative across the state.

The project allows people to volunteer their time to assist the elderly and earn time credits that can later be redeemed when they need help themselves.

The initiative offers a range of services, including driving, cooking, laundry, shopping, cleaning, medication reminders and companionship. The pilot will run from today in Elikulam panchayat, Kottayam, where around 7,000 persons have been identified for assistance.

The digital platform for the project was developed by students of Wayanad Government Engineering College. Volunteers record their service hours through the website, and the saved time is credited to their account for future use. Based on the success of the pilot, K-DISC plans to collaborate with the social justice department to expand the project statewide.

“The panchayats will receive links to register elderly users and volunteers. Initially, the system will function through a website, and later it will be converted into a web application. Based on the feedback from users, we will make interface changes to make it more user-friendly. The panchayat has already identified the elderly population in need of support,” said M P Gilesh, project guide and professor of computer science at Thrissur Government Engineering College.

Senior citizens can register on the Time Bank website by entering their name, email ID, gender, phone number, address, and police verification details. Once verified by the admin, users can access their account and update their profile, including location and service preferences. The ‘select services’ feature allows them to choose the type of help they need whether it’s cooking, driving, companionship, or medication reminders and schedule the time and date.