Kerala set to roll out ‘Time Bank’ for elderly care; pilot from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to create a support network for senior citizens, the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) is preparing to roll out the ‘Time Bank’ initiative across the state.
The project allows people to volunteer their time to assist the elderly and earn time credits that can later be redeemed when they need help themselves.
The initiative offers a range of services, including driving, cooking, laundry, shopping, cleaning, medication reminders and companionship. The pilot will run from today in Elikulam panchayat, Kottayam, where around 7,000 persons have been identified for assistance.
The digital platform for the project was developed by students of Wayanad Government Engineering College. Volunteers record their service hours through the website, and the saved time is credited to their account for future use. Based on the success of the pilot, K-DISC plans to collaborate with the social justice department to expand the project statewide.
“The panchayats will receive links to register elderly users and volunteers. Initially, the system will function through a website, and later it will be converted into a web application. Based on the feedback from users, we will make interface changes to make it more user-friendly. The panchayat has already identified the elderly population in need of support,” said M P Gilesh, project guide and professor of computer science at Thrissur Government Engineering College.
Senior citizens can register on the Time Bank website by entering their name, email ID, gender, phone number, address, and police verification details. Once verified by the admin, users can access their account and update their profile, including location and service preferences. The ‘select services’ feature allows them to choose the type of help they need whether it’s cooking, driving, companionship, or medication reminders and schedule the time and date.
The system then displays the nearest available volunteers, and once one is selected, a request is sent. The profile also includes an emergency call feature. With one click, the nearest palliative care centre is alerted, receiving the person’s details and initiating a call for urgent assistance.
Volunteers undergo a similar registration process, including mandatory police verification. After approval, they can specify the services they are willing to offer and update their location. The ‘rate elder’ feature allows them to provide feedback on their interactions. Volunteers receive notifications of requests from elders and can accept or decline them. Once accepted, they must enter a start and end OTP which is sent to the elderly person’s email.
The system then records the time served, which volunteers can track through their dashboard. Each volunteer is also issued an ID card. Institutions can register on the platform as well. They can add volunteers, track active services, and monitor requests through the notifications tab. Administrators can view all registered elders and volunteers, along with completed and pending services.
Deepa P Gopinath, a consultant with K-DISC, said Thalassery block, in Kannur, has also expressed interest in adopting the model, with local engineering colleges expected to help with implementation. Through this initiative, K-DISC aims to build a culture of compassion and interdependence where time, not money, becomes the currency of care.
“We want geriatric care to be treated as a serious academic and social responsibility. This initiative is an effort in that direction. Kerala has already seen how powerful voluntary work can be during natural calamities. Districts such as Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta face serious challenges in geriatric care. After the local-body elections, around January or February, we plan to engage with the newly elected members to take this forward in a structured manner,” said P V Unnikrishnan, member secretary, K-DISC.
