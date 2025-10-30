Kerala's Moolamattam power station to be closed for a month from November 11

KOCHI: The Moolamattam power station, which forms the backbone of the Idukki hydroelectric project will be shut down for maintenance for a month from November 11. The closure has been necessitated by excessive leak in the upstream valve seals of the inlet lines leading to generators five and six.

The average daily power consumption of the state is around 90 million units (MU). Hydel projects generate 32.57 MU per day. The rest of the electricity is drawn from the national grid through long- and short-term power purchase agreements. The proposed month-long stoppage has raised questions about whether the state will be able to bridge the gap. However, senior KSEB officials say arrangements have been made to ensure availability of power to meet demand. The board has been selling power to some northern states, including Punjab, from June under a swap arrangement. As per the deal, this power can be availed to meet the generation gap during maintenance.

According to KSEB, the leak in the Moolamattam generator valve seals has increased over time. As maintenance of the main inlet valves has been delayed, the board felt that it can affect the safety of the power station. Experts ascertained that the intake shutter should be closed and the water in the power tunnel should be completely drained for work to start.