PM SHRI row: LDF breathes easy after long parleys find solution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending the week-long standoff between CPM and CPI over the PM SHRI scheme on Wednesday, the other front partners in the LDF finally breathed a sigh of relief. The ruling front was sailing through rough waters after CPI openly cornered and questioned the chief minister’s collective responsibility over not informing them about the signing of the scheme.
The confrontation reached a critical level before the cabinet meeting with all eyes on the CPI leadership, which had warned it would boycott the meeting if the CPM failed to meet its demand.
On Wednesday morning, CPM general secretary M A Baby, who played a key role in resolving the impasse, informed his CPI counterpart D Raja of the CPM’s position following its available state secretariat meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state secretary M V Govindan, Minister K N Balagopal and other senior leaders.
He reportedly said that the government would put the scheme on hold until a cabinet committee submitted its report addressing the concerns raised by CPI. Raja in turn conveyed this to the CPI state leadership which convened the state secretariat meeting to discuss the proposal and decided to hold a final round of talks with CPM leadership.
Around 12.20 pm, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, along with assistant secretaries P P Suneer and Satyan Mokeri, arrived at the AKG Centre and held discussions with the CPM leaders. Though CPI pressed for a complete freeze of the implementation of the scheme till the last moment, the chief minister stood firm.
The CPI leaders then informed the CPM that they would communicate their final decision after an online secretariat meeting. Later, at the M N Smarakam, the leadership held discussions.
The secretariat concluded that putting the scheme on hold till the sub-committee submitted its report effectively amounted to freezing it. Following this consensus, general secretary D Raja informed the media in Delhi that the party has decided to accept the proposal and ministers would participate in the cabinet meeting. With the issue resolved, the LDF convenor has called a front meeting on November 2 to formally review the developments.
Discord over PM SHRI
Oct 19: General education minister announces that the state will implement PM SHRI. CPI opposes the move
Oct 20: Issue comes before LDF, decides to discuss in next front meet
Oct 22: CPI ministers meet party secretary. Minister K Rajan expresses concern to CM
Oct 23: Govt signs the MoU. Binoy Viswam calls it breach of coalition ethics
Oct 24: CPI secretariat lashes out at CPM for keeping the party in dark; Binoy Viswam writes to CPM and LDF
Oct 25: Sivankutty visit CPI headquarters to meet Binoy Viswam. CPI general secretary D Raja urges to not implement the scheme
Oct 27: CPI state executive at Alappuzha. CM holds talk with Binoy Viswam, but consensus eludes
Oct 28: With CPI plans to boycott cabinet meeting
Oct 29: Decision at LDF temporarily suspend the project. Cabinet appoints a seven-member sub-committee to review the scheme