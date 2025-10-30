PM SHRI row: LDF breathes easy after long parleys find solution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending the week-long standoff between CPM and CPI over the PM SHRI scheme on Wednesday, the other front partners in the LDF finally breathed a sigh of relief. The ruling front was sailing through rough waters after CPI openly cornered and questioned the chief minister’s collective responsibility over not informing them about the signing of the scheme.

The confrontation reached a critical level before the cabinet meeting with all eyes on the CPI leadership, which had warned it would boycott the meeting if the CPM failed to meet its demand.

On Wednesday morning, CPM general secretary M A Baby, who played a key role in resolving the impasse, informed his CPI counterpart D Raja of the CPM’s position following its available state secretariat meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state secretary M V Govindan, Minister K N Balagopal and other senior leaders.

He reportedly said that the government would put the scheme on hold until a cabinet committee submitted its report addressing the concerns raised by CPI. Raja in turn conveyed this to the CPI state leadership which convened the state secretariat meeting to discuss the proposal and decided to hold a final round of talks with CPM leadership.

Around 12.20 pm, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, along with assistant secretaries P P Suneer and Satyan Mokeri, arrived at the AKG Centre and held discussions with the CPM leaders. Though CPI pressed for a complete freeze of the implementation of the scheme till the last moment, the chief minister stood firm.