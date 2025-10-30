Railway Board clears Kerala’s first airport station near Cochin International Airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to air-rail connectivity in Kerala, the Railway Board has approved the proposed Nedumbassery Airport Railway Station near Cochin International Airport - the first railway station in the state to come up adjacent to an airport. Reliable sources said the project has received the board's nod, and fund allocation along with the tendering process is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Though the Nedumbassery Airport station will initially function as a halt station or a small station between Angamaly and Chowwara, officials said it is expected to grow into one of the key railway hubs in the state, given its proximity to the international airport.

"Many passengers bound for the airport are likely to prefer train travel to avoid traffic congestion. The railway will ensure that major trains halt here once the station becomes operational," a senior Railway Board officer said.

Sources said the fund allocation and tendering process will begin after a detailed assessment of the project report.

"Since the board has granted approval, the remaining steps are expected to progress without much delay. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally monitoring the project, considering its importance. Being Kerala's first airport railway station, it will feature state-of-the-art design and passenger facilities," a source added.