Senior Congress leader Chennithala slams welfare package as pre-poll gimmick, calls it ‘election fraud’

IDUKKI: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the newly announced welfare schemes are nothing but an ‘election fraud.’ On Wednesday, Chennithala told reporters that the government’s announcements amounted to a “mini budget” presented with elections in mind.

“They are making promises knowing fully well that they won’t have to implement them. The financial burden will fall on the next government,” he said. Chennithala accused the government of having imposed heavy tax burden on the people in the last budget, and trying to deceive voters by giving hollow promises now.

“If there was genuine concern for the people, these benefits could have been announced earlier. This is nothing but a pre-election gimmick,’ he said.