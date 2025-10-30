SSLC, Plus-II exams to begin on March 6, says Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speeding up things for the exam season, the General Education Department has announced the dates for SSLC and Plus-II examinations for the academic year. While SSLC exams are scheduled from March 5 to 30 next year,

Plus-II theory exams will be held from March 6 to 28. The results for SSLC and Plus-II will be out on May 8 and 22, respectively, Education Minister V Sivankutty informed in a press meet here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the examinations for Plus-I students will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026. On Fridays, the exams will be held from 9.15 am to 12 noon. The notification and timetable of the examinations will be released soon, the minister informed.

The SSLC, higher secondary examinations will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am, and that of Plus-I in the afternoon shift from 1.30 pm. The model exams for SSLC will be from February 16 to 20, and those of Plus-I and II from February 16 to 26.

In all, 4.25 lakh students will write the SSLC examinations, which will be held across 3,000 centres, including seven in the Gulf and nine in Lakshadweep. A total of 9 lakh students will write the Plus-I and higher secondary examinations.

Schedule

SSLC exams: March 5-30, 2026

SSLC results: May 8, 2026

Date to apply: November 12-19, 2025 (without fine)

Plus-II practical Exams: January 22

Plus-II theory exams: March 6-28, 2026

Plus-II results: May 22, 2026

Last date to apply: November 7, 2025 (without fine)