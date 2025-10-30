Stephen Devassy, Vijay Yesudas perform Christian devotional song before Pope in Vatican

KOCHI: In a rare and soul-stirring moment, musicians Stephen Devassy and Vijay Yesudas performed a Malayalam Christian devotional song before Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday.

The duo presented 'Daiva Sneham Varnichidan' during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Nostra Aetate — the historic Vatican declaration that reshaped the Church’s relations with non-Christian religions, fostering interfaith dialogue and respect.

Vijay’s heartfelt rendition, accompanied by Stephen on the keyboard, captivated the gathering at St. Peter’s Square. “Some amazing moments in Rome. It was bliss to be in the presence of the Pope,” Stephen wrote on social media after the event, sharing photos from the performance.

The anniversary celebration drew artists from across the world, including Romanian singer Iulia Vântur and American songwriter Poo Bear, turning the Vatican stage into a vibrant celebration of faith and music.

Nearly 50,000 people attended the event, united by a shared message of peace and understanding. For the two Kerala-born artists, it was a once-in-a-lifetime honour — a Malayalam devotional echoing through the heart of Christendom.