‘Work Near Home’ centres for techies, freelancers coming up across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is set to roll out ‘Work Near Home’ (WNH) centres across the state to help IT professionals, startups and freelancers log in to modern facilities closer to their homes. The first such centre is nearing completion Kottarakkara and will launch operations soon.

The initiative aims to let techies and professionals in knowledge-based sectors work from modern, well-equipped centres in small towns and rural areas. The Kottarakkara centre, established in a BSNL-owned building near the Ganapathy temple, is being built for around Rs 5 crore.

The government leased the two-storey building, which now features state-of-the-art amenities, including conference and meeting rooms, a cafeteria, private and shared office spaces, Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV surveillance, parking, toilets and drinking water. All rooms are fully air-conditioned and powered by solar energy.

“The Kottarakkara centre can accommodate around 180 professionals. The response has been very encouraging,” said Finance Minister K N Balagopal. “The government has earmarked Rs 50 crore to establish similar centres in every district. Private players coming forward with similar initiatives will be lent full support,” he said.