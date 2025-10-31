A project that took MPI route and involved multiple depts, agencies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will declare itself the first extreme poverty-free state in the country on November 1. Though the government’s claim has set off a debate across the nation, the journey it took it has been remarkable.

The formal declaration -- to be made at a stellar event scheduled to be held at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram -- will help Kerala conform with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ‘no poverty’ and ‘zero hunger’.

As per latest World Bank criteria, people living on less than $3 a day are considered to be living in extreme poverty. Its journey to eradicate extreme poverty took Kerala on the multidimensional poverty index (MPI) framework route -- which incorporates nutritious food, housing, cleanliness, education, and basic facilities. The key reasons for extreme poverty were identified as lack of housing, livelihood issues, ill-health due to chronic diseases, and the lack of access to government welfare schemes due to a lack of proper documents.

Kerala took up the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project in 2021. It began with a survey conducted by officials with the local self-government department and women self-help networks, including Asha workers and Anganwadi staff. Support was also extended by the LIFE Mission, various government departments, including education and health, NGOs, and resident associations.