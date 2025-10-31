Debate rages over ‘supreme leader’ of Kerala Muslims

KOZHIKODE: Social media has been witnessing a curious debate between supporters of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama: Who is the ‘Supreme leader’ of the Muslim community in Kerala?
Supporters of IUML president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal assert he is the unquestioned leader, considering his acceptance among all sections of society. However, the rival faction argues that Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal is on the high pedestal as he is a scholar, which is more important for a religious community. While the debate is confined only to social media handles, leaders from both the camps are deliberately maintaining distance from the controversy.
A fresh round of debate began following a Facebook post by the general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation, O P M Ashraf, who said such a debate is, in fact, an insult to Sadiq Ali Thangal. “Certain people are conducting a campaign that Sadiq Ali Thangal is the supreme leader of the Kerala Muslims and is above Samastha mushawara (consultation body) and other Sunni organisations,” he said.
Ashraf reminded those trying to attack Samastha raising the name of Sadiq Ali that it was the Sunni organisation that held him in high regard. He said the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC), which boasts of ‘love for the Panakkad family’, has not yet implemented the agreement signed by Sadiq Ali Thangal.
The group supporting Sadiq Ali Thangal recalls the legacy of the Panakkad family and its contribution to the community and Kerala society.
They point out that scores of people from different religions flock to the houses of the Panakkad family, which attests its wider acceptance.
The rival group alleges that Sadiq Ali has deviated from the accepted norms of the Samastha by attending the programmes of the Jama’at-e-Islami and the Mujahids. According to them, he lacks religious knowledge stipulated for a scholar though he is the quazi of several mahals.
Islamic preacher Rahmatullah Qazimi had stated that though both Sadiq Ali Thangal and Jiffiri Thangal belong to the descendants of Prophet Muhammad, the latter should be revered most as he is a scholar, and the community should be guided by a leader who has deep knowledge of religion.
In a related development, IUML leader Mayin Haji has been elected chairman of the coordination committee constituted for the conduct of the centenary celebrations of Samastha, which will be held in Kasaragod from February 4 to 8, 2026. He was inducted in the committee as there were allegations that IUML supporters were deliberately omitted from the committees constituted for the celebrations.
In a press release issued in Kozhikode on Thursday, Jiffiri Thangal said the committee was formed as the current coordinator K Moyinkutty has lots of responsibilities. He said a decision to reinduct suspended mushawara member M P Musthaful Faizi will be taken after receiving his explanation. The news about the issue that appeared in the media is misleading, the release said.