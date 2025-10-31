Debate rages over ‘supreme leader’ of Kerala Muslims

KOZHIKODE: Social media has been witnessing a curious debate between supporters of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama: Who is the ‘Supreme leader’ of the Muslim community in Kerala?

Supporters of IUML president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal assert he is the unquestioned leader, considering his acceptance among all sections of society. However, the rival faction argues that Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal is on the high pedestal as he is a scholar, which is more important for a religious community. While the debate is confined only to social media handles, leaders from both the camps are deliberately maintaining distance from the controversy.

A fresh round of debate began following a Facebook post by the general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation, O P M Ashraf, who said such a debate is, in fact, an insult to Sadiq Ali Thangal. “Certain people are conducting a campaign that Sadiq Ali Thangal is the supreme leader of the Kerala Muslims and is above Samastha mushawara (consultation body) and other Sunni organisations,” he said.

Ashraf reminded those trying to attack Samastha raising the name of Sadiq Ali that it was the Sunni organisation that held him in high regard. He said the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC), which boasts of ‘love for the Panakkad family’, has not yet implemented the agreement signed by Sadiq Ali Thangal.

The group supporting Sadiq Ali Thangal recalls the legacy of the Panakkad family and its contribution to the community and Kerala society.