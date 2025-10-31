Deepa chides Satheesan for frequent absence from crucial party meetings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The meeting convened by the Congress high command to oversee the crucial assembly election preparation in Kerala witnessed unprecedented scenes after the AICC general secretary in charge of the state openly criticised the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph engaged in a blame game triggering heated exchanges between the two, forcing Rahul Gandhi’s intervention.

The meeting held at Indira Bhavan in Delhi and chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The meeting was convened to review organisational status and election readiness in the state.

After Kharge and Rahul individually met leaders, Sunny, Satheesan, K Muraleedharan, Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor and the three working presidents, the high command convened a joint session of all leaders.

During the session, Deepa Dasmunsi, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, launched a sharp criticism against Satheesan without naming him. She reportedly told the high command that “a certain leader’s” (Satheesan) habit of skipping crucial meetings with excuses, had cost the organisation dearly. Her comments took state leaders by surprise. “A disappointed Rahul Gandhi said that such behaviour is unacceptable and that all leaders must ensure their participation in party meetings,” a leader present at the meeting told TNIE.