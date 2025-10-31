Kerala to declare itself poverty-free from Nov 1; economists question claim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Pinarayi Vijayan government prepares to declare Kerala the first state in the country free from extreme poverty on November 1 – Kerala Piravi Day – several distinguished economists and social activists have raised serious questions about the credibility of the data and methodology used for the claim.

In an open letter addressed to the state government on Thursday, the 24 signatories, including social activist R V G Menon, economists M A Oommen and K P Kannan, former TNIE editor M K Das, and others, urged the government to release an authoritative study report that identifies the extremely poor and validates the poverty eradication process.

The missive highlighted that the government’s announcement – based on a public-participation survey identifying 64,006 extremely poor families – lacks transparency on how the data were compiled and what parameters were applied. The survey, conducted from July 2021, classified families as extremely poor using four criteria: food security, safe shelter, basic income, and health status.

However, the signatories questioned the authenticity of the survey and demanded to know which expert committee had conducted it. It also highlighted inconsistencies between official data and government claims.

As per the Kerala Economic Review 2024, there are 5.92 lakh families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) – the poorest category under the National Food Security Act, 2013. These families currently receive free rice and wheat from the state government, with the Centre providing the grains at subsidised rates. “If Kerala has only 64,006 extremely poor families, does that mean the AAY category will cease to exist? Will the Centre’s assistance under this scheme also end?” the letter asked.