Kerala’s seaplane dreams take flight as Centre approves 48 routes under UDAN scheme

KOCHI: Kerala’s long-cherished seaplane project is finally set to take off, with the Civil Aviation Ministry allocating 48 routes for operations in the state under the central government’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which promotes regional connectivity.

“…We are sharing the happy news that the Aviation Department has allocated 48 routes for seaplanes to Kerala. Currently, the routes have been allocated to the airlines India One Air, MEHAIR, PHL, and SpiceJet,” Tourism Minister P. A. Muhammad Riyas expressed his delight.

The project has generated considerable public excitement, particularly after the successful trial flight from the Kochi backwaters to the Mattupetty Dam near Munnar in November last year. “The seaplane project through the dams will be taken forward by uniting everyone to make it a reality in the future of Kerala,” the minister affirmed, adding that the LDF government has allocated the necessary funds in the state budget.

The development is poised to transform the state’s tourism landscape, offering visitors an unparalleled experience that combines breathtaking aerial views with the tranquillity of Kerala’s waterways.

“As part of launching the seaplane project, a plan for creating the necessary infrastructure is being prepared. The follow-up actions for this are also progressing… As there are many hurdles to overcome to make the seaplane project a reality, we have been making continuous interventions,” he noted.