Kerala’s seaplane dreams take flight as Centre approves 48 routes under UDAN scheme

KOCHI: Kerala’s long-cherished seaplane project is finally set to take off, with the Civil Aviation Ministry allocating 48 routes for operations in the state under the central government’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which promotes regional connectivity.
“…We are sharing the happy news that the Aviation Department has allocated 48 routes for seaplanes to Kerala. Currently, the routes have been allocated to the airlines India One Air, MEHAIR, PHL, and SpiceJet,” Tourism Minister P. A. Muhammad Riyas expressed his delight.
The project has generated considerable public excitement, particularly after the successful trial flight from the Kochi backwaters to the Mattupetty Dam near Munnar in November last year. “The seaplane project through the dams will be taken forward by uniting everyone to make it a reality in the future of Kerala,” the minister affirmed, adding that the LDF government has allocated the necessary funds in the state budget.
The development is poised to transform the state’s tourism landscape, offering visitors an unparalleled experience that combines breathtaking aerial views with the tranquillity of Kerala’s waterways.
“As part of launching the seaplane project, a plan for creating the necessary infrastructure is being prepared. The follow-up actions for this are also progressing… As there are many hurdles to overcome to make the seaplane project a reality, we have been making continuous interventions,” he noted.
The move comes as authorities have successfully completed all groundwork, including trial runs, for launching seaplane services to Lakshadweep from Kochi Airport. Spice Shuttle, a subsidiary of SpiceJet, is expected to operate a 22-seater aircraft on this route, catering to both the general public and tourists.
A one-way trip is expected to cost around ₹12,000, while the authorities plan to extend a few tickets at subsidised rates ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 under the UDAN scheme.
A similar model of the proposed Kochi–Lakshadweep seaplane, manufactured by De Havilland Canada, was used to conduct the trial flight from Kochi to Mattupetty on 11 November 2024.
In addition to the Kochi–Lakshadweep service, officials are exploring several other inter-district routes such as Kochi–Wayanad and Kochi–Idukki. Potential destinations for future expansion are expected to leverage Kerala’s abundant natural beauty, including Kovalam, Ashtamudi Lake, Kumarakom, Idukki Dam, Malampuzha Dam, Banasura Sagar Dam, and Bekal. The use of seaplanes, which can operate from waterdromes on lakes, dams, and backwaters, offers a unique opportunity to boost tourism and drastically cut travel time across the state’s picturesque but geographically challenging landscape.
The seaplane initiative, initially proposed over a decade ago in 2013, has faced its share of hurdles, including environmental concerns raised by activists regarding possible ecological disruption in sensitive water bodies. Despite this, the state government has pushed forward, addressing operational complexities and receiving over seven proposals from interested private operators.
The state is currently working on an operational policy framework, a mandate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to pave the way for the tendering process.