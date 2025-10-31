Man sentenced to death for killing son and family over property dispute in Kerala

As per the prosecution, Hameed lived in Maniyankudi after his wife died, but later returned to the house where his son Faisal lived. A dispute over property and financial matters arose after Hameed demanded that Faisal return certain assets and documents.

When Faisal refused, Hameed allegedly threatened to kill the family. In the early hours of March 18, 2022, Hameed locked the house from outside while the family was sleeping. He then poured petrol through the windows and set the house ablaze, and also hurled petrol-filled bottles inside. Faisal and his family tried to take shelter in the bathroom, but could not make it.

Describing the act as premeditated and extremely brutal, the court observed that the crime had shocked the public conscience and hence warranted maximum punishment.

Rs 5 lakh fine imposed

The court also imposed a fine of H5 lakh on him in connection with the incident that took place in 2022. Hameed had been found guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence