Potti remanded, shifted to Thiruvananthapuram special sub-jail

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ranni, remanded Unnikrishnan Potti, the first accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, in judicial custody on Thursday. He has been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail.

According to sources, Potti will be produced again in the court on November 3 on the basis of a production warrant. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had also produced the gold recovered from Bellary before the court. The remand followed the expiry of his police custody period.

Meanwhile, SIT officials reportedly seized several land and financial transaction documents from his Bengaluru flat. Preliminary findings indicate that Potti owns properties worth several crores in Kerala and Karnataka.