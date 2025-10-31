Sivankutty fires fresh salvo a day after truce

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after key LDF allies stitched up a truce on the PM SHRI issue, senior CPM leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty lashed out at CPI leaders, including his cabinet colleague G R Anil, and its youth and student wings for “objectionable” remarks and “needless” protests.

Meanwhile, CPI central secretariat member K Praksh Babu, one among the CPI leaders Sivankutty chastised, expressed regrets over his remarks against CPM general secretary M A Baby. CPI’s youth arm AIYF also apologised to the minister.

Hitting out at Anil, Sivankutty alleged that the food and civil supplies minister made an insulting remark on him when he visited the CPI state committee office to hold discussions, with state secretary Binoy Viswam on the PM SHRI issue. Sivankutty told reporters that Anil made the “belittling remarks” to the media and spoke as if an “insignificant person” had walked into their office.

Sivankutty alleged Prakash Babu used “improper language” against Baby. Using words such as “helpless” while referring to Baby’s stand on the matter was “totally unacceptable”, he said.