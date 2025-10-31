Spooky Spirit: Halloween fever captures Kochi

Until a few years ago, Halloween was little more than a passing reference in Kochi, a festival that one saw in Hollywood movies or series, or in social media posts from abroad. Today, however, the city seems bewitched!
Glowing pumpkins in the markets, school corridors lined with cobwebs, and pubs ready with Halloween-themed parties — Kochi, it seems, is embracing the spooky season with creativity and enthusiasm.
At Mather Bazaar on Broadway, the Halloween season did not disappoint. Shops sold spooky decorations and costumes like hot cakes. Stores like C C Uthup reported brisk sale of masks, fake blood in bottles and lipsticks for easy application, skeleton costumes and spooky decor.
“There was a demand for fake skeleton wall hangings, creepy dolls for haunted rooms, and even ‘silencers’, noisemakers used in themed parties. Hotels and pubs were the major buyers,” says one of the employees at the shop.
Shops nearby report a similar experience, noting that demand has grown steadily over the past two to three years, with prominent buyers being hotels, restaurants, and event organisers preparing for themed parties.
“The merchandise itself comes from across the country, with sourcing points in Delhi and Mumbai, and many of the products are made in China,” says an employee at Prince Fancy Stores, confirming that Halloween has now joined the city’s unofficial festive calendar.
At Kalyanram Chamayam Dance Costume & Fancy Dress Rentals on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, the Halloween rush began early this year. The store saw a sharp rise in demand for spooky costumes, prompting them to stock up on the usual favourites, skeletons, witches, vampires and ghouls well in advance.
Customers, however, didn’t just stick to the classics. “Many people arrived with photos of specific characters they wanted to recreate. Some were inspired by recent films like Lokah. We helped them piece together each look using available materials,” shares Smitha Reji, from the costume rental store.
The celebrations, though, are not confined to Kochi’s hotels and clubs. Schools and colleges across the city have embraced the spooky spirit with enthusiasm. Greets Public School in Kaloor organised its very first Halloween-themed event on Thursday, transforming classrooms and hallways into haunted zones complete with cobwebs, glowing pumpkins and eerie decorations.
Students from Kindergarten to class 8, arrived in full costumes ranging from witches, skeletons and vampires to Harry Potter and other beloved characters. The campus was filled with wicked laughter and shrieks.
“The students had been requesting a Halloween celebration for days,” says principal Belinda Vivera. “They had just finished their term exams, so we decided to give them something fun and different.” She adds that the festival has become increasingly popular among younger children in recent years.
The highlight of the day was a student-organised haunted room that drew excited crowds. Every student joined in the fun, with the older ones taking charge of planning and setting up the event. What began as a spontaneous idea ended up becoming one of the school’s most memorable days of the term.
With a string of spine-chilling celebrations lined up, Kochi’s party scene has also caught up in the Halloween buzz. Velocity at Banerjee Road, a favourite among the party goers, is gearing up for a Halloween party. “This time we have Mesh (SA) as the DJ,” says an employee.
River Bourne Centre (RBC) in Tripunithura has caught up with the Lokah fever and is organising a ‘Neeli’ themed party. Open to families, the centre has also planned a unique maze haunted room, through which participants will have to enter the venue.
“The response has been great; we received many enquiries in the last few days. What makes our party different from others in the city is that it is open to all family members. A three-course meal served. Though alcohol will not be served, there will be no shortage of fun,” says Aleena V Benny, the community manager at RBC.
Whether it’s the aisles of Broadway markets, rental stores across the city, or the corridors of schools, Kochi’s fascination with Halloween is growing stronger each year. What was once viewed as a borrowed tradition has now evolved into a citywide celebration.