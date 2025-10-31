Spooky Spirit: Halloween fever captures Kochi

Until a few years ago, Halloween was little more than a passing reference in Kochi, a festival that one saw in Hollywood movies or series, or in social media posts from abroad. Today, however, the city seems bewitched!



Glowing pumpkins in the markets, school corridors lined with cobwebs, and pubs ready with Halloween-themed parties — Kochi, it seems, is embracing the spooky season with creativity and enthusiasm.



At Mather Bazaar on Broadway, the Halloween season did not disappoint. Shops sold spooky decorations and costumes like hot cakes. Stores like C C Uthup reported brisk sale of masks, fake blood in bottles and lipsticks for easy application, skeleton costumes and spooky decor.