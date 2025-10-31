TN ignores Kerala’s protest, proceeds with Aliyar project

KOCHI: The Tamil Nadu government decision to implement a 2,400-MW pumped storage project at Aliyar dam ignoring Kerala’s concerns has lead to unease between the neighbours. While the two states are engaged in a perennial tussle over the Mullaperiyar dam, disputes over sharing of water from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) too have been simmering for decades.

Though Kerala Additional Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha wrote to TN Water Resources secretary J Jayakanthan on October 18 expressing concern over the proposal, the neighbour is seemingly in no mood to listen. On October 26, the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) invited application from empanelled consultants for selection of transaction advisor to assist the project.

The TN government plans to implement the project in public private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 11,721 crore. The Aliyar Pumped Storage Project, planned across the Aliyar river in the Bharathapuzha river basin, will utilise the hydraulic head available between the existing upper and lower Aliyar reservoirs to meet the peak demand for six hours daily.

As per the PAP Agreement, TN has to release 7.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water into Chittoor river through Mankadavu weir every year.