TN ignores Kerala’s protest, proceeds with Aliyar project

KOCHI: The Tamil Nadu government decision to implement a 2,400-MW pumped storage project at Aliyar dam ignoring Kerala’s concerns has lead to unease between the neighbours. While the two states are engaged in a perennial tussle over the Mullaperiyar dam, disputes over sharing of water from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) too have been simmering for decades.
Though Kerala Additional Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha wrote to TN Water Resources secretary J Jayakanthan on October 18 expressing concern over the proposal, the neighbour is seemingly in no mood to listen. On October 26, the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) invited application from empanelled consultants for selection of transaction advisor to assist the project.
The TN government plans to implement the project in public private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 11,721 crore. The Aliyar Pumped Storage Project, planned across the Aliyar river in the Bharathapuzha river basin, will utilise the hydraulic head available between the existing upper and lower Aliyar reservoirs to meet the peak demand for six hours daily.
As per the PAP Agreement, TN has to release 7.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water into Chittoor river through Mankadavu weir every year.
Measures will be taken to protect rights of state, says Roshy Augustine
In his letter, Sinha pointed out that the project may have adverse impact on the realisation of Kerala’s share from PAP. As the plan is to pump back the water to Upper Aliyar, it would negatively affect the downstream discharge to Manakadavu, he pointed out.
There are reports that TN has prepared a pre-feasibility report and preparation of the tender bid document is under way. It is said that Adani Green Energy Limited has expressed interest in investing in the project. As per the PAP agreement, all construction, diversion and generation work in Aliyar river falls under the pact. However, the matter has not been discussed in the Joint Water Regulation Board meeting between the two states.
“Hence, the proposed construction of the pumped storage project without the concurrence of Kerala constitutes a clear violation of the provisions of the agreement. Tamil Nadu’s unilateral action to proceed with the project without obtaining Kerala’s consent is therefore a breach of agreement. I would like to request that all actions towards establishing the project be halted forthwith and the stipulations of the PAP agreement be strictly abided by,” Sinha said in the letter.
Responding to reports that TNIDB has invited proposals for selection of transaction advisor, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said steps will be taken to protect the rights of the state. “We are waiting for TN’s response to the letter sent by water resources additional chief secretary. We can discuss future course of action after receiving the response,” he told TNIE.
Meanwhile, experts in interstate water disputes opine that Kerala should approach Central Electrical Authority, Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Environment and Forest if TN refuses to address the state’s concerns. Another option is to approach the Supreme Court.
As per Section 3 of the Inter State River Water Dispute Act, if it appears to a state that a water dispute with another state has arisen or is likely to arise in the waters of an interstate river or river valley, we can raise the failure of the other state to implement the terms of any agreement relating to the use, distribution or control of such waters, and request the Centre to refer the dispute to a Tribunal for adjudication.
Under PAP agreement, Kerala has claim over 21 TMC of water in three entitlements. Tamil Nadu has to release 7.25 TMC of water to Chittoor river from Manakadavu weir. At Sholayar in Thrissur, TN has to release 12.3 TMC from Upper Sholayar for power generation and irrigation.
The Kerala Sholayar dam has to be filled to full reservoir level on September 1 and February 1. The third entitlement is in Idamalayar river. TN has to release 1.43 TMC of water from Upper Nirar weir between October 1 and January 31.