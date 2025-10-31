TNIE coffee table book on Sree Padmanabhawamy temple released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar released ‘ANANTHA’, a coffee table book on Sree Padmanabhawamy temple brought out by The New Indian Express (TNIE), at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The book will serve as a guide that reveals many aspects of the temple, Arlekar said on the occasion.

“It will help people understand what the temple stands for. I have visited there, but the book revealed that there are places and things in the temple complex that I haven’t seen. So, the book is a big help and aid for us,” Arlekar said.

Lauding the book’s design, he said that it will attract everyone. “Going through the book itself is a spiritual journey. I wish TNIE undertakes more such initiatives to highlight the unique features of the culturally and spiritually rich state of Kerala,” he said.

After the function, the governor interacted with TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon, Resident Editor-Kerala Kiran Prakash and General Manager-Kerala and Head, Special Publications, Vishnukumar. Senior manager S Krishna Sarma, deputy general manager (sales) Nandu Kalesh, chief manager (marketing) S Padmakumar, assistant editor M S Vidyanandan and Hari Prabhakaran (consultant) were also present.